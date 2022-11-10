Quent Capital LLC Acquires 68 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 3.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.3% during the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.4% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $172.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.15. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $208.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

