Quent Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Quent Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in KeyCorp by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,022,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,637,000 after buying an additional 305,626 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

