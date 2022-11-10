Quent Capital LLC Has $46,000 Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 406.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR opened at $51.73 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on IR. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,286 shares of company stock worth $2,402,312. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

