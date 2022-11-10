Quent Capital LLC Has $49,000 Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Quent Capital LLC cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 19.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $273,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 16.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 135,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,334,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. Granger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $1,237,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 4.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Argus lowered their target price on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.43.

Blackstone Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $89.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.54 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.13 and its 200 day moving average is $98.11.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 20.58%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,386,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,295,000 shares in the company, valued at $365,266,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,961,000 shares of company stock worth $109,645,500. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.