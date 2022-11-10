Quent Capital LLC Has $55,000 Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYF. Barclays lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.79.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $35.01 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.