Quent Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Quent Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 507,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 102,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,036,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of FANG opened at $157.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $166.38.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.