Quent Capital LLC Reduces Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Quent Capital LLC lowered its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 44,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,297,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on WST shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $221.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $475.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.69%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.