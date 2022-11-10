Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 82,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on RF. Raymond James reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

