Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stake Lifted by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 114.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

NYSE:RSG opened at $132.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

