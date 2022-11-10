Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,000 Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Separately, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Worksport during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Worksport Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WKSP opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.81. Worksport Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $5.30.

Worksport Company Profile

Worksport ( OTCMKTS:WKSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Worksport had a negative net margin of 7,131.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Worksport Ltd. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft cover (SC) and tough cover (TC) tonneau covers, including SC3, a tri-fold cover that seals around the truck bed with a rubber gasket designed to protect cargo from moisture and debris; SC3pro that allows the operator to open the cover by pulling a release cable; and TC3, a thick aluminum tri-cover panel with a honey-comb core coated in a durable black scratch-resistant powder coating.

