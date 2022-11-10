Scotia Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 14,850 Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOOP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 29.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOOP opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Loop Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a market cap of $130.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOOP shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Loop Industries from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET resins for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including textiles, clothing, and apparel.

