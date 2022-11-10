Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New $95,000 Investment in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,465.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DRH shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.64. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.06.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

