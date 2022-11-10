Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,751 VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBNK. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VersaBank during the first quarter valued at about $798,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its position in VersaBank by 13.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,239,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in VersaBank by 3.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,291,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,719,000 after buying an additional 17,507 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 30.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.
VersaBank Trading Down 1.7 %
VBNK opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $191.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73. VersaBank has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $13.32.
VersaBank Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from VersaBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. VersaBank’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.
VersaBank Profile
VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.
