Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,046 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,006,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,635,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,450,000 after acquiring an additional 417,485 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth $18,579,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,733,000 after acquiring an additional 319,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after acquiring an additional 282,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $41.24 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sealed Air

In related news, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,155.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,155.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Emile Z. Chammas bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,257,346.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,700 shares of company stock worth $176,579 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

