Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 1,685.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,888,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104,551 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,358,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,234,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,018,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,883,000 after buying an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Service Co. International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,018,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,877,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,914,879.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $700,709.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,914,879.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,820.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

SCI stock opened at $70.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.94. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Service Co. International had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $977.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

