Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Boosted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 898.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Shopify were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Shopify by 790.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Shopify by 978.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Shopify by 2,100.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Shopify by 352.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Shopify by 1,680.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP opened at $30.90 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their target price on Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

