Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,324 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 8.08% of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 244.6% in the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the second quarter worth $215,000.

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF stock opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $34.83.

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

