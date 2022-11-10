SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $370.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $380.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $352.00 to $344.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.87.

Shares of SEDG opened at $249.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.59 and a 200-day moving average of $268.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $389.71.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $1,538,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,931,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $306,884.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at $45,028,220.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,178 shares of company stock worth $3,530,473 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

