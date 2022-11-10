Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Position Increased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SON stock opened at $56.74 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $67.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average is $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 44.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

