Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,445 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 8,904 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $50.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $38.43.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

