Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stake Boosted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,703 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,594 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 761.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,538 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 39,366 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 414,304 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $18,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,156 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LUV. Barclays lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Argus cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LUV stock opened at $37.20 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $50.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

