SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. 54,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,440,794 shares.The stock last traded at $13.58 and had previously closed at $14.08.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

SSR Mining Trading Down 1.2 %

Insider Transactions at SSR Mining

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $76,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 12,517 shares of company stock valued at $178,077 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SSR Mining

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 1,328.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 159,470 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 158.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 216.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

