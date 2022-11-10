State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 62,035 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,035 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $14,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Shares of HST stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

