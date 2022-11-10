State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,253,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,574 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Lumen Technologies worth $13,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,570.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUMN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.14.

Shares of LUMN opened at $6.33 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.80%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

See Also

