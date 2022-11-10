State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Entegris worth $13,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Entegris by 5.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth $328,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 231.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 331,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,533,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 47.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of ENTG opened at $64.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.61. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENTG. Seaport Res Ptn cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.