State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of GoDaddy worth $14,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 27.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 28.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,975 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $148,051.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,172,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $43,397.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,073.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $148,051.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,050 shares in the company, valued at $16,172,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,223 shares of company stock valued at $542,463. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDDY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.86.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $68.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.46. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

