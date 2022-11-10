State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $14.35 Million Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,038 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Okta were worth $14,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Okta by 5,021.3% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 541,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,780,000 after purchasing an additional 531,153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth $69,245,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Okta by 79.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 800,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,338,000 after purchasing an additional 354,934 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 26.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,183,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,697,000 after purchasing an additional 248,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Macquarie started coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Okta from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.93.

Shares of OKTA opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average of $82.97. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $272.27.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

