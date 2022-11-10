State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,770 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Black Knight worth $10,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Black Knight by 7.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 7.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 69.4% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the period. HST Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,696,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Black Knight by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Stock Performance

Shares of BKI opened at $56.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $84.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.61.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

