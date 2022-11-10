State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $13,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,324,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,063,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $228,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 552,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,749,000 after acquiring an additional 27,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $229.70 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $211.06 and a one year high of $318.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.91 and its 200 day moving average is $270.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

CSL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.00.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total transaction of $2,290,752.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,669,525.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

