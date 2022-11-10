State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,089 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $13,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH opened at $109.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.67. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $110.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 43.65%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

