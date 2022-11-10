State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,759 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,759 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $10,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,830,000 after buying an additional 2,154,704 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 99.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,848,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,070,000 after buying an additional 1,923,825 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 46.8% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,845,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,736,000 after buying an additional 1,543,900 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,808,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

AMH opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

