State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 1,800 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in STERIS by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $64,585,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 60,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $11,765,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $160.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.01. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on STE. KeyCorp lowered their target price on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

