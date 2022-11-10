State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 900 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 568.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 88,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 25.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,717,000 after purchasing an additional 69,720 shares in the last quarter. Tikehau Investment Management bought a new stake in Waters in the first quarter worth approximately $18,313,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Waters by 42.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 137,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,725,000 after purchasing an additional 40,791 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $309.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $375.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.68 and its 200 day moving average is $314.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

