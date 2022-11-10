State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Catalent were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on Catalent to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

In other news, insider Michael A. Riley sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $152,705.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Michael A. Riley sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $152,705.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 4,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $478,723.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,356. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $136.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

