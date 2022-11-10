State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.09% of Concentrix worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 1st quarter worth $21,836,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,181,000 after acquiring an additional 116,465 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Concentrix by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 605,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,875,000 after purchasing an additional 109,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Concentrix by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,380,000 after purchasing an additional 99,159 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 1st quarter worth about $13,858,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Concentrix stock opened at $115.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $108.57 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.77 and its 200 day moving average is $133.44.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.05. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.76%.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,133,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 2,213 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $264,741.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,911.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,133,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,540. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Concentrix

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

