State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 10.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 13.8% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.44.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.64. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.23%.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.