State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 397.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PFG opened at $89.47 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $91.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.28.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $692,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,915.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,455 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,908. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.