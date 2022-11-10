State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Dover by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Dover by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Dover by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Dover by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $130.21 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $184.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.76 and its 200 day moving average is $128.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOV. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.09.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

