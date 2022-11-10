State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 23,500 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Amcor were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,114.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $342,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amcor Trading Down 1.8 %

Several research firms have commented on AMCR. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.