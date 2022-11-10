State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 2,500 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 74,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,242,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,195,000 after buying an additional 131,977 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.11.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 1.4 %

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of EXR stock opened at $151.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.56 and a 200-day moving average of $180.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.78 and a 1-year high of $228.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

