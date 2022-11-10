State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 5,300 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CMS Energy by 38.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 56,307 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 308,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,803,000 after purchasing an additional 16,868 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 18.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. TheStreet cut CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CMS Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

NYSE:CMS opened at $56.22 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.