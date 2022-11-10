State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,954 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.91% of Stitch Fix worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Strs Ohio raised its position in Stitch Fix by 553.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 159,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 40,655 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $34.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stitch Fix Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFIX. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.09.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

