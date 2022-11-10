State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $197,607,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 194.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,220,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,089 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,633,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,381,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $105.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.32 and its 200 day moving average is $111.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.13, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $136.03.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.37.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

