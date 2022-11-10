State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Hologic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Hologic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Hologic by 59.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its position in Hologic by 1.6% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Hologic by 22.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOLX. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $72.11 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $80.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.43 and a 200 day moving average of $70.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

