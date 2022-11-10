State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $140.28 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.79%.

CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.08.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

