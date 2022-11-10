State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.72 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,409,817,000 after buying an additional 64,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,881,357,000 after buying an additional 92,769 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,485,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,174,747,000 after buying an additional 208,809 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $480,673,000 after purchasing an additional 69,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 427,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,848,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

NYSE TDY opened at $405.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $365.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.78. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $493.97.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

