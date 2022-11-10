State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 46,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 15,784 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $14,731,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $7,236,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 112.4% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 90.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 50,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 23,818 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $73.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.50. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $199.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Vertical Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

