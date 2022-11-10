State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.88 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.2% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

Kellogg Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $11,079,858.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,483.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $11,079,858.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,840,638.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 760,540 shares of company stock valued at $55,730,922. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:K opened at $71.00 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

