State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.10 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,011,768,000 after buying an additional 665,469 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,292,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,523,346,000 after buying an additional 34,261 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,471,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,335,000 after buying an additional 58,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 12.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,605,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,699,000 after buying an additional 297,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.36.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 2.1 %

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Shares of VMC stock opened at $168.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $213.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

