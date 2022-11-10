State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.54 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,961,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $94.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -855.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.89 and its 200 day moving average is $122.22. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $189.51.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. DZ Bank downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.15.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

